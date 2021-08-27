Kelly Services was the top IT vendor for the US National Institutes of Health, securing two contracts worth $585.80m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 185 vendors, Leidos Holdings stood in the second position with seven IT contracts worth $505.95m, followed by Computer Sciences Corporation with three contracts valued at $389m, BAE Systems with one contract worth $350m, CGI Group with one contract worth $300m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US National Institutes of Health, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Leidos Holdings)

Application integration (by BAE Systems)

Application maintenance & support (by CGI Group and Leidos Holdings)

Application management (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Application testing (by Leidos Holdings)

BPO (by Kelly Services)

Data centre services (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Desktop support & management services (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Hardware integration (by BAE Systems)

HR BPO (by Kelly Services)

IT security services (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Network management (by BAE Systems, CGI Group and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Systems integration (by BAE Systems)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US National Institutes of Health, Highrise Consulting topped the table with nine contracts, followed by Grove Resource Solutions with seven contracts, Leidos Holdings with seven contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 59.46%, of the overall contracts for the US National Institutes of Health, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (25.41%), consulting (8.11%), BPO (4.32%), systems integration (2.70%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.68% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.70% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 1.08% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 94% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US National Institutes of Health expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The 10-years, idiq contract worth $350m with BAE Systems is expected to end on 30 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $35m.

Computer Sciences Corporation’s 10-years, idiq contract worth $310m is slated to expire on 03 July 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $31m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US National Institutes of Health in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $50m with Gartner was announced on 26 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

The three-year, contract worth $15m with Red River Technology. The fixed price contract was announced on 05 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US National Institutes of Health as of July 2021 include:

Kelly Service’s three-year contract worth $585m. The fixed price contract has started on 12 August 2015 and is expected to be closed by 11 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $195m.

BAE System’s 10-year contract worth $350m. Announced on 30 May 2012, the idiq contract is due to expire on 30 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $35m.

Methodology:

