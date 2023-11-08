Kirkland & Ellis was the leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) industry during the first three quarters (Q1–Q3) of 2023, according to GlobalData’s league table.
Leading data and analytics firm GlobalData rates legal advisors based on the number and value of M&A transactions they advised on.
The company’s financial deals database shows that Kirkland & Ellis was at the top by value as well as volume of M&A deals.
Kirkland & Ellis advised on 86 deals worth $111.9bn during the first nine months of 2023.
GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis outpaced its peers by a significant margin in terms of both deal volume and value during Q1-Q3 2023. It was the top adviser by volume in Q1-Q3 2022 and was also able to retain its leadership position by this metric in Q1-Q3 2023 as well.
“Meanwhile, despite experiencing a decline in deals volume akin to several other advisers, Kirkland & Ellis registered a significant jump in deal value in Q1-Q3 2023 compared to Q1-Q3 2022 due to its involvement in big-ticket deals.
“It advised on 20 billion-dollar deals*, which also included three mega deals valued more than $10bn during Q1-Q3 2023. In fact, Kirkland & Ellis was the only adviser to surpass $100bn in total deal value during Q1-Q3 2023.”
In terms of the value of deals, Latham & Watkins was at the second position by advising on transactions worth $70.3bn, a further analysis of the financial deals database shows.
Latham & Watkins is followed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with $70.2bn, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with $62.2bn, and Cravath Swaine & Moore with $46.9bn.
With 47 deals, Latham & Watkins was at the second position in terms of volume too.
White & Case with 47 deals, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati with 41 deals, and CMS with 36 deals were at the third, fourth and fifth position, respectively.
GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.
To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.