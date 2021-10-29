Laboratory of New Information Technologies announced an IT contract with Advanced Training Center on 02 September 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 03 August 2018 and is expected to be closed by 02 August 2021.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 03 August 2018 in Russia, the total contract value stands at $530k.

Application outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The IT solution areas of relevance to the contract involves enterprise applications and vertical specific applications.

The geographic scope of the contract is Eastern Europe.

About Laboratory of New Information Technologies

Laboratory of New Information Technologies (LANIT) is an information technology company that provides information technology related services. The company’s business activities includes development of state and corporate informational systems, business-applications and consulting, it-outsourcing, cloud services, and engineering solutions. It also provides system and network integration, product lifecycle management, big data, banking technology, training and others services. LANIT’s business-applications and consulting services include IT consulting, financial and management consulting, implementation of corporate information systems for enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise performance management (EPM), business-process management (BPM), and e-document management. The company serves to financial institutions, power, telecom, transport, trade and government organizations. LANIT is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

