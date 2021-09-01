Leidos Holdings was the top IT vendor for the Australian Signals Directorate, securing seven contracts worth $64.54m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 235 vendors, Splunk stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $15.80m, followed by Whizdom with 39 contracts valued at $12.04m, Keane Consulting with 29 contracts worth $10.45m, The Boeing with five contracts worth $9.47m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Signals Directorate, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by The Boeing)

Application maintenance & support (by Leidos Holdings, Oracle and Splunk)

Application management (by Leidos Holdings)

Data centre services (by Canberra Data Centres)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Signals Directorate, Whizdom topped the table with 39 contracts, followed by Keane Consulting with 29 contracts, Talent International Act with 17 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 37.02%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Signals Directorate, followed by BPO (25.53%), consulting (21.70%), infrastructure outsourcing (15.74%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.51% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.66% accounted for BPO. Renewal contracts accounted for 0.83% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Australian Signals Directorate expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with Oracle is expected to end on 28 February 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Veriluma’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 04 March 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Australian Signals Directorate in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $61m with Leidos Holdings was announced on 09 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

The five-year, contract worth $6m with Canberra Data Centres. The fixed price contract was announced on 28 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Signals Directorate as of August 2021 include:

Leidos Holding’s five-year contract worth $61m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 March 2021 and is expected to be closed by 28 February 2026. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Splunk’s three-year contract worth $16m. Announced on 12 March 2020, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 06 February 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Methodology:

