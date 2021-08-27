Leidos Holdings was the top IT vendor for the Defense Health Agency, securing six contracts worth $204.40m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 139 vendors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $197.27m, followed by CACI International with three contracts valued at $130.48m, ASRC Federal Holding with two contracts worth $116m, ASGN with one contract worth $116m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Defense Health Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by ASGN and Leidos Holdings)

Application integration (by ASGN, ASRC Federal Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Leidos Holdings)

Application maintenance & support (by ASGN, ASRC Federal Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, HP and Leidos Holdings)

Application management (by ASRC Federal Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Leidos Holdings)

Application testing (by ASGN)

BPO (by HP)

Desktop support & management services (by ASGN)

IT consulting (by ASGN)

IT security services (by ASGN)

Systems integration (by ASGN, ASRC Federal Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Leidos Holdings)

Training services (by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu)

Vertical-specific BPO (by HP)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Defense Health Agency, Leidos Holdings topped the table with six contracts, followed by Planned Systems International with four contracts, Cerner with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 69.06%, of the overall contracts for the Defense Health Agency, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (19.42%), consulting (5.04%), systems integration (3.60%), BPO (2.88%).

In terms of types of contracts, 90.65% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.32% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Add-on contracts accounted for 3.60% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Defense Health Agency expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $91m with Leidos Holdings is expected to end on 14 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $91m.

ASRC Federal Holding’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $90m is slated to expire on 27 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Defense Health Agency in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $91m with Leidos Holdings was announced on 15 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $91m.

The two-year, contract worth $24m with Leidos Holdings. The fixed price contract was announced on 31 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Defense Health Agency as of July 2021 include:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu’s five-year contract worth $197m. The fixed price contract has started on 31 July 2019 and is expected to be closed by 30 July 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $39m.

ASGN’s four-year contract worth $116m. Announced on 07 November 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 06 November 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

Methodology:

