Leidos Holdings was the top IT vendor for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), securing one contract worth $4.34bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 92 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with 10 IT contracts worth $1.10bn, followed by BAE Systems with six contracts valued at $1.06bn, Serco Group with four contracts worth $917.70m, CACI International with three contracts worth $782.80m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Leidos Holdings)

Application integration (by BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Leidos Holdings and Northrop Grumman)

Application maintenance & support (by Leidos Holdings)

Application management (by CACI International and Leidos Holdings)

Communication services (by CACI International)

Infrastructure management (by BAE Systems, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman)

Network integration (by BAE Systems, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman)

Network management (by BAE Systems, CACI International, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman)

Systems integration (by BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Leidos Holdings and Northrop Grumman)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), Science Applications International topped the table with 10 contracts, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with seven contracts, BAE Systems with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 42.39%, of the overall contracts for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), followed by application outsourcing (39.13%), consulting (9.78%), systems integration (5.43%), BPO (3.26%).

In terms of types of contracts, 93.48% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 3.26% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 3.26% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 57% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 42% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $39m with Engility Holdings Inc is expected to end on 24 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Sentar’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $10m is slated to expire on 26 June 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) as of July 2021 include:

Leidos Holding’s 10-year contract worth $4337m. The idiq contract has started on 29 July 2015 and is expected to be closed by 27 September 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $427m.

CACI International’s five-year contract worth $588m. Announced on 04 March 2010, the idiq contract is due to expire on 04 March 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $118m.

Methodology:

