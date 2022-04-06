Lenovo set to create 12,000 new R&D jobs by 2025 amid net-zero push

Chinese-US multinational technology company Lenovo has announced plans to further invest in research and development (R&D) and achieve net-zero emissions.

Lenovo is to hire 12,000 R&D professionals around the world over the next three years as the company looks to double investments in this area.

The newly announced roles will focus on new product and business model innovation, incubating technologies from edge computing to technology that will help businesses to capitalise on opportunities presented by the metaverse, and emerging and disruptive innovation such as next-generation AI and heterogeneous computing.

“Our intention is to optimise between technology with quick market returns and foundational research, and continuous improvement and breakthrough innovation,” said Lenovo’s CEO, Yuanqing Yang, during the company’s traditional annual ‘kick-off’ event.

Apart from the R&D commitments, Yang has also outlined his vision for Lenovo becoming net zero by 2050. This would be in line with embracing environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

The company says that it has been reporting on its ESG commitments for the past 14 years, including outlining its work and goals around climate change mitigation, the circular economy and sustainable materials. Lenovo has also established science-based targets for 2030 and claims to have exceeded its 2020 emission-reduction goals a year ahead of schedule.