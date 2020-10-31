GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 financial advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) by value and volume for Q1–Q3 2020 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020’

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total 6,608 M&A deals were announced in sector during this timeframe, marking an 8.6% increase over the 6,085 deals announced during the same period in 2019. The deal value increased by 5.7% from $630bn in Q1-Q3 2019 to $666bn in Q1-Q3 2020.

Goldman Sachs tops by value and volume

As per GlobalData’s ranking, Goldman Sachs became the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by value and volume, having advised on 62 deals worth $143.5bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “While most of the sectors were heavily impacted by the challenges of COVID-19, the TMT sector remained relatively resilient – in fact, deal activity in the sector improved. Goldman Sachs managed to capitalize on this opportunity and advise on the highest number of deals, which included several high-value transactions that helped it to also top the list by value. The firm was involved in 22 deals worth more than or equal to $1bn. Of these, three were megadeals (deals valued more than or equal to $10bn).”

Morgan Stanley occupied second position by value with 53 deals worth a total $129.4bn, followed by JP Morgan with 47 deals worth $92bn and Citi with 24 deals worth $90.7bn.

Ernst & Young took second spot by volume with 54 deals worth a total $1.9bn, followed by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.