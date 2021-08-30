The largest percentage of business process applications solution Shockwave Flash Embed installations were in the manufacturing sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Shockwave Flash Embed deployments across sectors, the manufacturing sector accounted for a 13.4% share, followed by construction with 13.4%.

In third place was business and consumer services with a 11.6% share and in fourth place was the communications and IT sector with 9.1%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were consumer goods with a 6.7% share, media with 6.5%, financial services with 6.2%, healthcare with 4.6%, retail with 4.0% and utilities with 2.6%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,869 installations of Shockwave Flash Embed, 37.1% figure in North America, followed by, 34.1% in Asia-Pacific, 25.0% in Europe, 2.3% in Middle East & Africa and 1.6% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Shockwave Flash Embed include Zicom Group, Empee Sugars and Chemicals, MIC Electronics, Morepen Laboratories and Morepen Laboratories, as tracked by GlobalData.

About ADOBE

ADOBE Inc (Adobe) provides digital marketing, multimedia and creativity software products. The company’s product portfolio is used by creative professionals, knowledge workers, students, marketers, application developers, consumers and enterprises to create, manage, deliver, measure, optimize, engage and transact with compelling content and experiences spanning devices, personal computers, and media. Adobe markets products and services to enterprise customers through own sales force and local field offices. It distributes products through distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, software developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s business operations are spread across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Adobe is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.

Methodology:

