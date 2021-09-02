Mcarthur Management Services was the top IT vendor for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, securing one contract worth $12.19m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 68 vendors, MXA Consulting stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $2.48m, followed by Westbourne Group with one contract valued at $2.30m, International Business Machines with two contracts worth $2.28m, Icognition with one contract worth $1.50m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Icognition, International Business Machines and Westbourne Group)

Application management (by International Business Machines)

BPO (by Mcarthur Management Services)

HR BPO (by Mcarthur Management Services)

IT consulting (by MXA Consulting)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hays topped the table with four contracts, followed by Data#3 with three contracts, Infinite Consulting with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 58.82%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, followed by application outsourcing (26.47%), consulting (11.76%), infrastructure outsourcing (2.94%).

In terms of types of contracts, 98.55% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.45% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 98% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 1% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with Icognition is expected to end on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Cognitec System’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 01 July 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the last twelve months include:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $12m with Mcarthur Management Services was announced on 14 July 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

The two-year, contract worth $1m with Neudesic. The fixed price contract was announced on 19 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as of August 2021 include:

Mcarthur Management Service’s four-year contract worth $12m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 July 2019 and is expected to be closed by 30 June 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Westbourne Group’s one-year contract worth $2m. Announced on 01 July 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Methodology:

