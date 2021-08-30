The largest percentage of networking solution Facebook CDN installations were in the media sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Facebook CDN deployments across sectors, the media sector accounted for a 11.8% share, followed by business and consumer services with 11.8%.

In third place was retail with a 9.4% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 7.9%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were healthcare with a 7.6% share, financial services with 6.4%, consumer goods with 5.8%, communications and IT with 5.6%, education with 5.5% and manufacturing with 5.4%.

Installation by Region

Among the 9,793 installations of Facebook CDN, 54.8% figure in North America, followed by, 30.2% in Europe, 11.7% in Asia-Pacific, 2.1% in South & Central America and 1.3% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for Facebook CDN include Amg Energia, Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding, Noel Gifts International and Noel Gifts International, as tracked by GlobalData.

