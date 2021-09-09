Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Alexandria Real Estate Equities with a 20.2% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

IT management solution Microsoft SQL Server and Business Process Applications solution Microsoft Office were among the products provided by Microsoft to Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

ADOBE was the second top vendor with a 7.4% share. The company’s offerings to Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprised business process applications solution Adobe InDesign and business process applications solution Adobe InDesign Server.

Google, which supplied business process applications solution google chrome, was the next top vendor for Alexandria Real Estate Equities with a 4.3% share. Claiming a share of 3.2%, Automatic Data Processing was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Automatic Data Processing. Oracle, which stood next with a share of 3.2%, supplied IT management solution Oracle.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 39%, IT management accounted for a share of 23.2%, followed by data and analytics with a 12.2% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 73.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 23.2%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 20.7% share. Application lifecycle management and business intelligence and data discovery tools stood next with a 7.3% share each. Human resource and payroll applications captured a 6.1% share. Database management, Application platforms and containers and cloud management platforms stood next with a 4.9% share each.

Methodology:

