Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for E M R with a 13.4% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to E M R.

ADOBE was the second top vendor with a 10.3% share. The company’s offerings to E M R comprised IT management solution Adobe Creative Suite and data and analytics solution Adobe Analytics.

Google, which supplied data and analytics solution google analytics, was the next top vendor for E M R with a 9.3% share. Claiming a share of 6.2%, Salesforce.Com was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Salesforce.Com. Oracle, which stood next with a share of 3.1%, supplied business process applications solution Oracle.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 48.1%, data and analytics accounted for a share of 21%, followed by IT management with a 12.3% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 74.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 21%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 22.2% share. Customer relationship management applications captured a 18.5% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 16% share. Enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms captured a 6.2% share. Human resource and payroll applications, Data and content management and application platforms and containers stood next with a 3.7% share each.

Methodology:

