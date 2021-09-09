Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Nintendo of America with a 15.5% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solution Microsoft Internet Explorer and IT Management solution Microsoft corporation C# were among the products provided by Microsoft to Nintendo of America.

ADOBE was the second top vendor with a 9.3% share. The company’s offerings to Nintendo of America comprised business process applications solution Adobe Photoshop and business process applications solution Adobe Premiere Pro.

Oracle, which supplied IT management solution oracle java, was the next top vendor for Nintendo of America with a 7.2% share. Claiming a share of 6.2%, Google was the fourth top vendor supplying data and analytics solution Google. Amazon Web Services, which stood next with a share of 4.1%, supplied cloud computing solution Amazon Web Services.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 36%, IT management accounted for a share of 32.6%, followed by data and analytics with a 15.1% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 79.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 32.6%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 25.6% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 10.5% share. Application lifecycle management captured a 8.1% share. Customer relationship management applications and database management stood next with a 7% share each. Application platforms and containers and operating systems stood next with a 5.8% share each.

Methodology:

