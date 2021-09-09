Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for C.H. Robinson with a 27.8% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solution Microsoft Office and IT Management solution Microsoft corporation C# were among the products provided by Microsoft to C.H. Robinson.

Apache Software Foundation was the second top vendor with a 10.3% share. The company’s offerings to C.H. Robinson comprised IT management solution Docker and IT management solution Hive.

Oracle, which supplied IT management solution oracle java, was the next top vendor for C.H. Robinson with a 5.2% share. Claiming a share of 3.1%, Amazon Web Services was the fourth top vendor supplying cloud computing solution Amazon Web Services. Google, which stood next with a share of 3.1%, supplied business process applications solution Google.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 44.2%, business process applications accounted for a share of 24.4%, followed by data and analytics with a 12.8% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 80.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 24.4%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 12.8% share. Office productivity applications captured a 10.5% share. Database management captured a 9.3% share. Application platforms and containers captured a 8.1% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 7% share. Operating systems captured a 5.8% share. Enterprise resource planning applications captured a 4.7% share.

