Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Wells Fargo Credit with a 16.5% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Office were among the products provided by Microsoft to Wells Fargo Credit.

Apache Software Foundation was the second top vendor with a 9.3% share. The company’s offerings to Wells Fargo Credit comprised IT management solution Docker and IT management solution Hive.

Oracle, which supplied IT management solution oracle java, was the next top vendor for Wells Fargo Credit with a 8.2% share. Claiming a share of 5.2%, SAP was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution SAP. GitHub, which stood next with a share of 2.1%, supplied IT management solution GitHub.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 43.9%, business process applications accounted for a share of 29.3%, followed by data and analytics with a 8.5% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 73.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 29.3%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 18.3% share. Database management captured a 13.4% share. Application platforms and containers and office productivity applications stood next with a 7.3% share each. Customer relationship management applications and human resource and payroll applications stood next with a 4.9% share each. Financial applications captured a 3.7% share.

