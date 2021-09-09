Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Crocs with a 16.0% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to Crocs.

Google was the second top vendor with a 9.6% share. The company’s offerings to Crocs comprised data and analytics solution Google Analytics and business process applications solution Google Android.

ADOBE, which supplied IT management solution adobe creative suite, was the next top vendor for Crocs with a 7.4% share. Claiming a share of 5.3%, Apple was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution Apple. SAP, which stood next with a share of 5.3%, supplied business process applications solution SAP.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 36.6%, IT management accounted for a share of 26.8%, followed by data and analytics with a 12.2% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 72.3% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 26.8%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 18.3% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools and application lifecycle management stood next with a 9.8% share each. Application platforms and containers captured a 6.1% share. Enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms, Operating systems and human resource and payroll applications stood next with a 4.9% share each.

