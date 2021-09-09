Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Endeavor Group Holdings with a 15.5% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to Endeavor Group Holdings.

Google was the second top vendor with a 12.4% share. The company’s offerings to Endeavor Group Holdings comprised data and analytics solution Google Analytics and IT management solution Google AdWords.

Workday, which supplied business process applications solution workday reporting, was the next top vendor for Endeavor Group Holdings with a 5.2% share. Claiming a share of 4.1%, ADOBE was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution ADOBE. Salesforce.Com, which stood next with a share of 4.1%, supplied business process applications solution Salesforce.Com.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 42.7%, IT management accounted for a share of 20.7%, followed by data and analytics with a 13.4% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 73.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 20.7%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 22% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 11% share. Customer relationship management applications captured a 9.8% share. Human resource and payroll applications and application platforms and containers stood next with a 6.1% share each. Application lifecycle management and operating systems stood next with a 4.9% share each.

