Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Morgan Law with a 30.9% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solution Microsoft Office and IT Management solution Microsoft corporation C# were among the products provided by Microsoft to Morgan Law.

Google was the second top vendor with a 8.2% share. The company’s offerings to Morgan Law comprised data and analytics solution Google Analytics and business process applications solution Google Sheets.

VMware, which supplied consulting services solution vmware horizon, was the next top vendor for Morgan Law with a 5.2% share. Claiming a share of 4.1%, Cisco Systems was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Cisco Systems. Oracle, which stood next with a share of 3.1%, supplied IT management solution Oracle.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 32.6%, business process applications accounted for a share of 30.4%, followed by data and analytics with a 8.7% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 81.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 30.4%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 12% share. Application lifecycle management captured a 8.7% share. Enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms and operating systems stood next with a 6.5% share each. Application platforms and containers, Business intelligence and data discovery tools and customer relationship management applications stood next with a 5.4% share each.

