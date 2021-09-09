Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Privia Health Group with a 19.4% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Bing and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to Privia Health Group.

Google was the second top vendor with a 16.1% share. The company’s offerings to Privia Health Group comprised cloud computing solution Google Cloud and IT management solution Google Compute Engine.

Salesforce.Com, which supplied business process applications solution salesforce sales cloud, was the next top vendor for Privia Health Group with a 7.5% share. Claiming a share of 3.2%, Atlassian Corp was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution Atlassian Corp. athenahealth, which stood next with a share of 2.2%, supplied business process applications solution athenahealth.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 35.3%, IT management accounted for a share of 32.9%, followed by data and analytics with a 14.1% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 81.7% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 32.9%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 18.8% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 8.2% share. Application lifecycle management, Application platforms and containers and customer relationship management applications stood next with a 7.1% share each. Data and content management and enterprise resource planning applications stood next with a 4.7% share each.

