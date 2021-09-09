Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for RevSpring with a 20.6% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

IT management solutions Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft corporation C# were among the products provided by Microsoft to RevSpring.

Google was the second top vendor with a 8.2% share. The company’s offerings to RevSpring comprised data and analytics solution Google Analytics and business process applications solution Google Chrome.

Salesforce.Com, which supplied business process applications solution salesforce sales cloud, was the next top vendor for RevSpring with a 6.2% share. Claiming a share of 6.2%, Spring was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution Spring. Apache Software Foundation, which stood next with a share of 5.2%, supplied IT management solution Apache Software Foundation.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 42.9%, business process applications accounted for a share of 28.6%, followed by data and analytics with a 7.1% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 74.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 28.6%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 16.7% share. Application platforms and containers captured a 14.3% share. Office productivity applications captured a 11.9% share. Customer relationship management applications captured a 9.5% share. Database management captured a 6% share. Systems design and integration and human resource and payroll applications stood next with a 4.8% share each.

