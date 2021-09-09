Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Snow Software with a 20.7% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Cloud computing solution Microsoft Azure and IT Management solution Microsoft SQL Server were among the products provided by Microsoft to Snow Software.

Google was the second top vendor with a 10.3% share. The company’s offerings to Snow Software comprised cloud computing solution Google Cloud Platform and cloud computing solution Google Cloud.

Twitter, which supplied communications and collaboration solution twitter cards, was the next top vendor for Snow Software with a 5.7% share. Claiming a share of 3.4%, Apple was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Apple. LinkedIn, which stood next with a share of 3.4%, supplied business process applications solution LinkedIn.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 37.8%, business process applications accounted for a share of 14.6%, followed by cloud computing with a 14.6% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 78.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 14.6%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 11% share. Cloud management platforms captured a 9.8% share. Operating systems captured a 8.5% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 7.3% share. Application platforms and containers, Data and content management and database management stood next with a 4.9% share each.

