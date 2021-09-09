Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Snow Software with a 20.7% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.
Cloud computing solution Microsoft Azure and IT Management solution Microsoft SQL Server were among the products provided by Microsoft to Snow Software.
Google was the second top vendor with a 10.3% share. The company’s offerings to Snow Software comprised cloud computing solution Google Cloud Platform and cloud computing solution Google Cloud.
Twitter, which supplied communications and collaboration solution twitter cards, was the next top vendor for Snow Software with a 5.7% share. Claiming a share of 3.4%, Apple was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Apple. LinkedIn, which stood next with a share of 3.4%, supplied business process applications solution LinkedIn.
In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 37.8%, business process applications accounted for a share of 14.6%, followed by cloud computing with a 14.6% share.
From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 78.2% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 14.6%.In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 11% share. Cloud management platforms captured a 9.8% share. Operating systems captured a 8.5% share. Business intelligence and data discovery tools captured a 7.3% share. Application platforms and containers, Data and content management and database management stood next with a 4.9% share each.
Methodology:
Install Base is based on a unique and robust methodology comprising data indexing from millions of pages. The data (structured as well as unstructured) that is captured is linked and mapped with the existing data on the IT Client Prospector, to provide the user with a holistic as well as granular level view of the product deployments of leading vendors across geographies and sectors. Data are indexed from multiple open sources on the internet, company sources (company websites, whitepapers, job-listings etc.), social-media forums, blog postings, job search postings, content libraries and multiple other sources.