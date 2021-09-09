Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Veoneer with a 20.6% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solution Microsoft Office and IT Management solution Microsoft corporation C# were among the products provided by Microsoft to Veoneer.

Google was the second top vendor with a 5.2% share. The company’s offerings to Veoneer comprised business process applications solution Google Android and data and analytics solution Google Analytics.

Apache Software Foundation, which supplied communications and collaboration solution gerrit code, was the next top vendor for Veoneer with a 4.1% share. Claiming a share of 4.1%, Atlassian Corp was the fourth top vendor supplying IT management solution Atlassian Corp. Apple, which stood next with a share of 2.1%, supplied business process applications solution Apple.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, IT management accounted for a share of 42.4%, business process applications accounted for a share of 27.1%, followed by data and analytics with a 8.2% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 75.3% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 27.1%.

In terms of IT segment mix, application lifecycle management captured a 18.8% share. Application platforms and containers captured a 11.8% share. Office productivity applications captured a 8.2% share. Product lifecycle management applications captured a 7.1% share. Operating systems captured a 5.9% share. Human resource and payroll applications and enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms stood next with a 4.7% share each.

