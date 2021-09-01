Microsoft was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Defense, securing four contracts worth $11.61bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 252 vendors, Northrop Grumman stood in the second position with six IT contracts worth $1.90bn, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with seven contracts valued at $1.22bn, General Dynamics with five contracts worth $833.29m, CACI International with 14 contracts worth $813.20m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Defense, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by GALOIS and Planned Systems International)

Application integration (by GALOIS)

Application maintenance & support (by GALOIS and Planned Systems International)

Application management (by NCI and Planned Systems International)

BPO (by INSPIRITEC)

Communication services (by NCI)

CRM BPO (by INSPIRITEC)

Desktop support & management services (by NCI)

Infrastructure management (by NCI)

IT consulting (by NCI and QUALX)

IT security services (by GALOIS)

Network management (by NCI)

Systems integration (by GALOIS)

Training services (by NCI)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Defense, CACI International topped the table with 14 contracts, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with seven contracts, Northrop Grumman with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 48.41%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Defense, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (26.19%), systems integration (11.11%), consulting (7.94%), BPO (6.35%).

In terms of types of contracts, 91.12% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 3.86% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 2.32% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 84% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 11% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Defense expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $927m with Microsoft is expected to end on 21 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $185m.

L3 Technologie’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $500m is slated to expire on 29 October 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Defense in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $495m with Verizon Communications was announced on 17 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $99m.

The five-year, contract worth $474m with Peraton. The fixed price contract was announced on 17 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $95m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Defense as of August 2021 include:

Microsoft’s 10-year contract worth $10000m. The idiq contract has started on 26 October 2019 and is expected to be closed by 24 October 2029. The annual value of the contract stands at $1000m.

Microsoft’s five-year contract worth $927m. Announced on 21 December 2016, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 21 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $185m.

Methodology:

