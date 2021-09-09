Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for Baker Hughes with a 15.5% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to Baker Hughes.

Oracle was the second top vendor with a 9.3% share. The company’s offerings to Baker Hughes comprised IT management solution Oracle Java and business process applications solution Oracle E-Business Suite.

ADOBE, which supplied business process applications solution adobe cc, was the next top vendor for Baker Hughes with a 6.2% share. Claiming a share of 5.2%, Salesforce.Com was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Salesforce.Com. Citrix Systems, which stood next with a share of 4.1%, supplied IT management solution Citrix Systems.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 37.4%, IT management accounted for a share of 35.2%, followed by data and analytics with a 8.8% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 81.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 35.2%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 17.6% share. Application lifecycle management captured a 13.2% share. Application platforms and containers captured a 6.6% share. Virtualization captured a 5.5% share. Systems design and integration, Vertical-specific and packaged applications and product lifecycle management applications stood next with a 4.4% share each.

