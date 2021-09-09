Microsoft led the list of IT vendors for TTM Technologies with a 27.8% share in the number of IT deployments as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s IT client prospector database.

Business process applications solutions Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel were among the products provided by Microsoft to TTM Technologies.

Oracle was the second top vendor with a 7.2% share. The company’s offerings to TTM Technologies comprised IT management solution Oracle Java and business process applications solution Oracle E-Business Suite.

Google, which supplied IT management solution google maps, was the next top vendor for TTM Technologies with a 5.2% share. Claiming a share of 3.1%, Autodesk was the fourth top vendor supplying business process applications solution Autodesk. Salesforce.Com, which stood next with a share of 3.1%, supplied business process applications solution Salesforce.Com.

In terms of the types of IT solutions being deployed, business process applications accounted for a share of 39.5%, IT management accounted for a share of 30.2%, followed by data and analytics with a 8.1% share.

From the IT infrastructure point of view, Software/Application held a 78.4% share, followed by service in the second position with a share of 30.2%.

In terms of IT segment mix, office productivity applications captured a 11.6% share. Application lifecycle management captured a 9.3% share. Enterprise resource planning applications captured a 8.1% share. Operating systems and product lifecycle management applications stood next with a 7% share each. Vertical-specific and packaged applications and enterprise social networking and collaboration platforms stood next with a 4.7% share each.

