Revealed: the application software companies best positioned to weather future industry disruption

Microsoft is the technology company best positioned to take advantage of future application software developments in the sector, according to GlobalData analysts.

The USA-based firm comes top of the list in a ranking of overall leadership in the themes that matter most among application software companies.

These themes, which can be defined as any issues that keep CEOs awake at night, describe technological, macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges that companies are currently facing, as well as the opportunities they create. GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem identifies and tracks these challenges, and how they create the long-term winners and losers of the mining industry.

Microsoft scored highly in several themes, particularly when it comes to Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, ESG, Future of work, Metaverse and Robotic Process Automation, where it received top marks of five out of five.

Microsoft received scores of four for Big Data, Internet of Things, Hybrid cloud and Multi-cloud management performances.

These scores represent GlobalData analysts’ assessments of the competitiveness of each company regarding a particular theme. They are then weighted based on their importance and used to create the final industry ranking.

Microsoft is followed in our ranking by Alphabet, Amazon and Apple.

The interactive graphic below allows you to compare company ratings across the 10 themes in question. The higher up a company is on the list, the better positioned it is to weather disruption in the future, while the companies at the bottom are more vulnerable to disruptive threats.

Click on any of the companies to compare them across all the themes in our analysis.

Our analysis reveals that companies from USA are some of the best-prepared players in the application software game. Companies from China and Germany also performed well.

These scores are based on overall technology, macroeconomic and sector-specific leadership in 10 of the key themes that matter most to the mining industry and are generated by GlobalData analysts' assessments.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 15 August, 2022. For more up to date figures, check the GlobalData website.