Middle East and Africa’s technology industry saw a rise of 42.9% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 150 deals worth $1.95bn were announced for the region during Q4 2018, against the four-quarter average of 105 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2018 with 106, representing a 70.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 31 deals, followed by private equity deals with 13 transactions, respectively capturing a 20.7% and 8.7% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s technology industry with $933.75m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $698.54m and $315.49m, respectively.

Middle East and Africa technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 45.6% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $888.51m, against the overall value of $1.95bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Mirambo Holdings and Vodacom Group’s $206.98m acquisition of Vodacom Tanzania.

In second place was the $200m venture financing of Careem Networks FZ by Kingdom Holding, Rakuten Capital and Saudi Technology Ventures and in third place was Temasek Holdings’ $181.53m private equity deal with Sygnia.

The $180m private equity deal with Liquid Telecom Group by CDC Group and General Atlantic and Vostok New Ventures’ private equity deal with propertyfinder FZ-LLC for $120m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.