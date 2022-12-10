The global technology industry experienced a 9% rise in new job postings related to mobile in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 9% increase in the previous quarter and a 14% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 14% share of the global technology industry’s mobile-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 17% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive mobile-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 14%, emerged as the top mobile-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 17% quarter-on-quarter. Retail Salespersons came in second with a share of 7% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 75% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent mobile roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 81% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Charter Communications , T-Mobile US , Micron Technology and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson . Together they accounted for a combined share of 81% of all mobile-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Charter Communications posted 11,059 mobile-related new jobs in Q3 2022, T-Mobile US 6,542 jobs, Micron Technology 5,276 jobs, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1,931 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 58% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of mobile-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 58% followed by India (9%) and Canada (4%). The share represented by the US was 2% higher than the 56% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.