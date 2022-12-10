The global technology industry experienced a 9% rise in new job postings related to mobile in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 9% increase in the previous quarter and a 14% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 14% share of the global technology industry’s mobile-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 17% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive mobile-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 14%, emerged as the top mobile-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 17% quarter-on-quarter. Retail Salespersons came in second with a share of 7% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 75% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent mobile roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 81% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Charter Communications , T-Mobile US , Micron Technology and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson . Together they accounted for a combined share of 81% of all mobile-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Charter Communications posted 11,059 mobile-related new jobs in Q3 2022, T-Mobile US 6,542 jobs, Micron Technology 5,276 jobs, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 1,931 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 58% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of mobile-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 58% followed by India (9%) and Canada (4%). The share represented by the US was 2% higher than the 56% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.