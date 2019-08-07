Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Electric vehicle (EV) use is on the up. Whether due to consumers becoming more environmentally conscious, or government schemes providing convincing incentives, some 3.3 million EVs took to the roads globally in 2018, an increase of 69% from 2017, according to Statista.

With transportation accounting for 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the US in 2017 – believed to be a large contributor to climate change and an increasing number of natural disasters – widespread EV use could potentially cut that figure in half. A recent study conducted by the European Climate Foundation found that small EVs produce around 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide during their life cycle, compared to 32 tonnes on average for an equivalent-sized petrol or diesel car.

While EVs do not emit harmful gases during use, the lithium-ion batteries that power that cause pollution both during their creation and disposal.

Likewise, charging these batteries requires the use of the energy grid, and while renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power are increasingly being used, the World Bank estimates that just 7% of total global energy production comes from renewable sources (as of 2015).

In comparison, more than 65% is estimated to come from harmful oil, gas and coal sources, and in some parts of the world that figure still sits above 90%.

Can neutrino energy be used to create a truly zero-emissions vehicle?

The Neutrino Energy Group believes that it is possible to remove EVs reliance on emissions-producing energy grids by harnessing neutrinos – miniscule rays of cosmic particles that can be found in abundance almost everywhere in the universe.

Until 2015, the scientific community believed that these particles did not have mass. However, in 2015 two independent scientists, Takaaki Kajita and Arthur McDonald, disproved this. The pair led teams that discovered neutrinos shift between three different forms, which would be impossible without mass. And with mass comes energy.

Neutrino Energy used this to develop a technique to harvest the energy from neutrinos. This involves stacking ultra-thin layers of graphene and silica, which are bonded by a metallic substrate. The positioning of these layers cause resonance when the neutrinos hit them.

Neutrino Energy developed a cell capable of converting resonance into a frequency on an electrical conductor, and then capturing the kinetic energy produced.

Neutrino Energy hopes to scale this up in order to eventually power every vehicle on our roads. These vehicles would be fitted with “neutrinovoltaic power converters” that would continuously harvest energy from the neutrinos that pass through them.

While the company admits that batteries may still be needed for particularly strenuous tasks, such as driving uphill, it believes the use of neutrino energy would be more than capable of maintaining a cruising vehicle.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Neutrino Energy says this technology, which it called ‘Pi’, is currently under development.

In order to achieve its goal, Neutrino Energy would need to show that its technique is both technically and economically feasible on a large scale.

Neutrino over solar?

The process is similar to that used to create solar energy through photovoltaic solar cells.

Solar cells are already being used and refined by EV companies such as Tesla to provide vehicles with energy. However, unlike solar, neutrinovoltaic cells don’t require sunlight in order to produce energy. These cells can continue to produce energy at any time of day, in any condition, anywhere in the world.

“You can have a little solar cell in any electrical device, and the same of course you can have a little neutrino cell directly implanted in any electrical device,” Neutrino Energy CEO Holger Thorsten Schubart previously told Verdict sister publication Power Technology.

“The advantage is when you have a little PV cell inside without any light, it does not work. When you have a neutrino cell inside, it will work.”

Read more: Electric vehicles are key to meeting 2050 zero-carbon goal