NEXTDC was the top IT vendor for the Bureau of Meteorology, securing one contract worth $23.95m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 139 vendors, Accenture stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $20.80m, followed by Unisys with four contracts valued at $13.05m, Leidos Holdings with one contract worth $10.45m, Vocus Group with one contract worth $10.07m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Bureau of Meteorology, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Leidos Holdings)

Application maintenance & support (by Leidos Holdings)

Application management (by Accenture)

Communication services (by Unisys)

Data centre services (by NEXTDC)

Hybrid cloud services (by Unisys)

Managed security services (by Unisys)

Network integration (by Vocus Group)

Network management (by Vocus Group)

Network services (by Vocus Group)

Web application development/maintenance (by Accenture)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Bureau of Meteorology, Rubik3 topped the table with 16 contracts, followed by Hays with 11 contracts, Oracle with eight contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 75.54%, of the overall contracts for the Bureau of Meteorology, followed by application outsourcing (16.55%), infrastructure outsourcing (5.76%), systems integration (2.16%).

In terms of types of contracts, 98.58% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.42% accounted for Application outsourcing. .

As of July 2021, 98% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 1% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Bureau of Meteorology expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $24m with NEXTDC is expected to end on 12 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Unisy’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $11m is slated to expire on 24 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Bureau of Meteorology in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $1m with Unisys was announced on 03 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The one-year, contract worth $1m with Oracle. The fixed price contract was announced on 16 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Bureau of Meteorology as of July 2021 include:

NEXTDC’s two-year contract worth $24m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 November 2019 and is expected to be closed by 12 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Accenture’s three-year contract worth $21m. Announced on 02 September 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 01 September 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $7m.

Methodology:

