Nokia Networks was the top IT vendor for the China Mobile, securing eight contracts worth $1.76bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 30 vendors, Alcatel-Lucent stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $1.04bn, followed by Nokia with one contract valued at $32.18m, ZTE with one contract worth $30m, ChinaSoft International with one contract worth $16.14m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of China Mobile, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Nokia and Nokia Networks)

Deployment and support services (by Nokia Networks)

Hardware integration (by Nokia and Nokia Networks)

Infrastructure management (by Nokia Networks)

Network consulting (by Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Networks)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Nokia Networks)

Network integration (by Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Networks)

Network management (by Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia and Nokia Networks)

Server management (by Nokia)

Storage services (by Nokia)

Systems integration (by Nokia and Nokia Networks)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the China Mobile, Nokia Networks topped the table with eight contracts, followed by CommVerge Solutions with six contracts, AsiaInfo Technologies with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 40%, of the overall contracts for the China Mobile, followed by systems integration (30%), application outsourcing (23.33%), BPO (3.33%), consulting (3.33%).

In terms of types of contracts, 80% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 14.29% accounted for Systems integration. Add-on contracts accounted for 2.86% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 85% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 14% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Asia.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by China Mobile as of August 2021 include:

Alcatel-Lucent’s one-year contract worth $1035m. The fixed price contract has started on 27 March 2014 and is expected to be closed by 26 March 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $1035m.

Nokia Network’s three-year contract worth $1000m. Announced on 30 October 2015, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 29 October 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $333m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.