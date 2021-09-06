Nokia Siemens Networks was the top IT vendor for the Orange, securing two contracts worth $1.10bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 37 vendors, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stood in the second position with eight IT contracts worth $278.30m, followed by Nokia Networks with three contracts valued at $223.27m, Alcatel-Lucent with two contracts worth $128.40m, iGate Corporation with one contract worth $80m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Orange, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Alcatel-Lucent)

Enterprise fixed line services (by Nokia Networks)

Ethernet (by Nokia Networks)

Hardware integration (by Nokia Networks)

Infrastructure management (by Alcatel-Lucent and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network asset management (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network consulting (by Nokia Siemens Networks)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Alcatel-Lucent and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network integration (by Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Networks, Nokia Siemens Networks and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network management (by Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Private line services (by Nokia Networks)

Systems integration (by Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Siemens Networks)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Orange, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson topped the table with eight contracts, followed by Nokia Networks with three contracts, CGI Group with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 62.16%, of the overall contracts for the Orange, followed by systems integration (18.92%), application outsourcing (18.92%).

In terms of types of contracts, 84.62% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.69% accounted for Systems integration. New contracts accounted for 5.13% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 94% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Eastern Europe, Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Orange as of August 2021 include:

Nokia Siemens Network’s five-year contract worth $600m. The fixed price contract has started on 18 March 2009 and is expected to be closed by 18 March 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $120m.

Nokia Siemens Network’s five-year contract worth $500m. Announced on 18 March 2009, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 18 March 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.