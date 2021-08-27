NTT DATA was the top IT vendor for the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, securing seven contracts worth $4.92m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 141 vendors, Oracle stood in the second position with 12 IT contracts worth $3.76m, followed by Microsoft with five contracts valued at $2.20m, Cirrus Networks with eight contracts worth $1.95m, Vocus Group with one contract worth $1.31m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Icognition, Microsoft and Vocus Group)

BPO (by NTT DATA)

Communication services (by Vocus Group)

Desktop support & management services (by Vocus Group)

HR BPO (by NTT DATA)

Infrastructure management (by Vocus Group)

IT consulting (by KPMG International Coop)

Network integration (by Vocus Group)

Network management (by Vocus Group)

Server management (by Vocus Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Oracle topped the table with 12 contracts, followed by Amnesium with nine contracts, Cirrus Networks with eight contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 63.12%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, followed by BPO (26.95%), infrastructure outsourcing (4.96%), consulting (3.55%), systems integration (1.42%).

In terms of types of contracts, 98.59% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 0.70% accounted for BPO. New contracts accounted for 0.70% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 99% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 0% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with NTT DATA is expected to end on 30 January 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Adcorp Holding’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 07 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Whizdom was announced on 11 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

The one-year, contract worth $1m with NTT DATA. The fixed price contract was announced on 11 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission as of July 2021 include:

NTT DATA’s one-year contract worth $3m. The fixed price contract has started on 04 November 2019 and is expected to be closed by 03 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Microsoft’s one-year contract worth $2m. Announced on 02 September 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

