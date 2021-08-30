Orange had a portfolio of 137 others IT contracts collectively worth $4.37bn as of July 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 105 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 104 were for new business, followed by 21 extension contracts, 11 renewal contracts and one new contracts.

Infrastructure outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 123 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with five, systems integration with four, BPO with two, consulting with two and with one contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Orange expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Japan Tobacco International’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $120m is expected to end on 31 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

Philip Morris International’s five-year contract worth $105m is slated to expire on 26 October 2021. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $21m.

Red.e’s fixed price contract worth $28m is expected to close on 07 February 2022. The annual value of the three-year contract stood at $9m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Orange in the last twelve months include:

Top contracts by value

The top five others industry contracts by contract value under execution by Orange, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Engie’s six-year contract worth $860m. The fixed price contract has started on 08 March 2011 and is expected to be closed by 07 March 2017. The annual value of the contract at $143m.

Numonyx’s seven-year contract worth $249m. The fixed price contract has started on 09 June 2008 and is expected to be closed by 08 June 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $36m.

Akzo Nobel’s five-year contract worth $240m. The fixed price contract has started on 07 April 2009 and is expected to be closed by 07 April 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $48m.

Siemen’s five-year contract worth $232m. The fixed price contract has started on 12 June 2013 and is expected to be closed by 12 June 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $46m.

Kuehne + Nagel International’s three-year contract worth $168m. The fixed price contract has started on 02 March 2010 and is expected to be closed by 01 March 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $56m.

About Orange

Orange SA (Orange) is a provider of integrated telecommunication services. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, data transmission, multimedia, security, network, cloud, data security, financial services, collaboration, applications, mobility, professional services, and large project management services. It also offers a range of online content management services through its subsidiary, Orange Studio. Orange also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. The company serves a range of household and business customers and other telecommunication operators. It has business operations span across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Orange is headquartered in Paris, Ile-de-France, France.

