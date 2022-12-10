The global technology industry experienced a 9% decline in the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of ecommerce-related grants dropped by 4% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of ecommerce-related patent applications in the technology industry was 9,137 in Q3 2022, versus 9,990 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 4% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Coupang filed the most ecommerce patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 82 ecommerce-related patents in the quarter, compared with 92 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Tencent Holdings with 81 ecommerce patent filings, Toyota Motor (74 filings), and China Investment (72 filings) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 47% share of total patent filings

The largest share of ecommerce related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in China with 47%, followed by the US (19%) and South Korea (11%). The share represented by China was 9% higher than the 37% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.