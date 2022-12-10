The global technology industry experienced a 44% decline in the number of quantum computing-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of quantum computing-related grants dropped by 0.48% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of quantum computing-related patent applications in the technology industry was 549 in Q3 2022, versus 983 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 24% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that International Business Machines filed the most quantum computing patents within the technology industry operations and technologies sector in Q3 2022. The company filed 62 quantum computing-related patents in the quarter, compared with 87 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Microsoft with 23 quantum computing patent filings, Alphabet (17 filings), and Arqit (16 filings) in Q3 2022.

Patenting activity was driven by the US with a 31% share of total patent filings

The largest share of quantum computing related patent filings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 31%, followed by China (13%) and Japan (9%). The share represented by the US was 9% higher than the 22% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.