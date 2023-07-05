GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of PCCW, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Climate Change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on PCCW‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on PCCW offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Hong Kong-based telecommunications company PCCW has set targets for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company has set specific goals for scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. PCCW has disclosed its GHG emissions data for 2021 and 2022, which shows a reduction in direct (scope 1) GHG emissions from 6,548 tonnes in 2021 to 4,336 tonnes in 2022, a decrease of 33.78%. Indirect (scope 2) GHG emissions decreased by 14.61% from 186,406 tonnes in 2021 to 159,170 tonnes in 2022. Other indirect (scope 3) GHG emissions decreased by 16.33% from 1,248.89 tonnes in 2021 to 1,044.90 tonnes in 2022.



PCCW has taken steps to reduce its GHG emissions, including reducing energy consumption and waste generation. The company has also invested in renewable energy and implemented a food waste recycling program in its staff canteen. PCCW has not disclosed any financial assistance received from the government for its emission reduction efforts.



PCCW has disclosed its environmental performance data in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The company has also engaged in stakeholder engagement to determine its material topics and management of these topics. PCCW has identified climate change as a significant issue and has set emission reduction targets to mitigate its impact.



In conclusion, PCCW has committed to minimizing its environmental impact and emissions through its business operations. The company has established internal standards such as the Gas Emission Reduction Policy, Energy and Water Management Policy and Guidelines and set forth procedures and programmes to promote the proper use of resources.