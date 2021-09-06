Peoplebank Australia was the top IT vendor for the Transport for NSW, securing six contracts worth $11.57m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 43 vendors, Dimension Data stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $9.04m, followed by Paxus Australia with five contracts valued at $1.96m, NEC with one contract worth $1.50m, DXC Technology with five contracts worth $1.38m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Transport for NSW, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Dimension Data and NEC)

Application maintenance & support (by Dimension Data and NEC)

Application management (by Dimension Data)

BPO (by Peoplebank Australia)

Deployment and support services (by CGI Group)

Desktop support & management services (by Dimension Data)

Hardware integration (by CGI Group)

HR BPO (by Peoplebank Australia)

Infrastructure management (by Dimension Data)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by CGI Group)

Server management (by Dimension Data)

Storage services (by Dimension Data)

Systems integration (by Dimension Data and NEC)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Transport for NSW, Peoplebank Australia topped the table with six contracts, followed by Paxus Australia with five contracts, DXC Technology with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 39.53%, of the overall contracts for the Transport for NSW, followed by consulting (23.26%), infrastructure outsourcing (16.28%), BPO (11.63%), systems integration (9.30%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Transport for NSW expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Peoplebank Australia is expected to end on 29 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

CGI Group’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 16 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Transport for NSW in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $1m with CGI Group was announced on 21 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

contract worth $1m with Peoplebank Australia. The fixed price contract was announced on 21 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Transport for NSW as of August 2021 include:

Dimension Data’s two-year contract worth $9m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 August 2019 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Peoplebank Australia’s 15-year contract worth $8m. Announced on 01 July 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 28 February 2028. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Methodology:

