Perspecta was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Labor, securing one contract worth $277m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 63 vendors, Computer Sciences Corporation stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $218m, followed by CNSI with one contract valued at $166m, COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES with two contracts worth $165m, Xerox with two contracts worth $163.80m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Labor, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CNSI, COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES and Perspecta)

Application integration (by COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES and Perspecta)

Application maintenance & support (by CNSI, COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES and Perspecta)

Application management (by CNSI, NuAxis Innovations and Perspecta)

BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

CRM BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Desktop support & management services (by NuAxis Innovations)

Infrastructure management (by NuAxis Innovations and Perspecta)

IT consulting (by COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES)

Network management (by Perspecta)

Server management (by Perspecta)

Systems integration (by COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES and Perspecta)

Training services (by COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Labor, PROXY PERSONNEL topped the table with five contracts, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with four contracts, AT&T with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 46.03%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Labor, followed by BPO (22.22%), infrastructure outsourcing (17.46%), consulting (7.94%), systems integration (6.35%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.06% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.35% accounted for BPO. Extension contracts accounted for 1.59% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 3% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Labor expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $134m with COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES is expected to end on 11 January 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $45m.

Telaforce’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $87m is slated to expire on 12 June 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Labor in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $100m with COGNOSANTE was announced on 23 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

The three-year, contract worth $2m with 22nd Century Technologies. The fixed price contract was announced on 03 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Labor as of August 2021 include:

Perspecta’s seven-year contract worth $277m. The fixed price contract has started on 28 January 2020 and is expected to be closed by 27 January 2027. The annual value of the contract stands at $40m.

CNSI’s seven-year contract worth $166m. Announced on 05 December 2017, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 04 December 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $24m.

Methodology:

