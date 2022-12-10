Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that cloud accounted for 75 technology deals announced in Q3 2022, worth a total value of $9.8bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.8bn private equity of Ping Identity by Thoma Bravo was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cloud -related deal activity decreased by 76% in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $40.7bn and fell by 45% as compared to Q3 2021. Related deal volume decreased by 11% in Q3 2022 versus the previous quarter and was 16% lower than in Q3 2021.







                     
   







Top 5 private equity deals related to cloud  in the technology industry since 2021






Target
Acquirer
Deal Value
Deal Date




Citrix Systems
Evergreen Coast Capital; Vista Equity Partners Management
$16,500M
Jan-22




McAfee
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Advent International; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Crosspoint Capital Partners; GIC; Permira Advisers
$14,000M
Nov-21




Switch
DigitalBridge Group; IFM Investors
$11,000M
May-22




Zendesk
GIC Special Investments; Hellman & Friedman; Permira Holdings; Undisclosed
$10,200M
Jun-22




CDK Global
Brookfield Business Partners
$8,300M
Apr-22






  Source: GlobalData Deals Database 







Ranking of legal advisors for cloud  related deals in the technology industry, 2022


The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in 2022 were Kirkland & Ellis; Goodwin Procter; Weil, Gotshal & Manges with 36, 11, 9 deals respectively.






Advisor Name
2022 Rank
2021 Rank




Kirkland & Ellis
1
1




Goodwin Procter
2
2




Weil, Gotshal & Manges
3
3




Latham & Watkins
4
4




DLA Piper
5
5






 Source: GlobalData Deals Database