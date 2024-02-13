Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that robotics accounted for 5 technology deals announced in Q4 2023, worth a total value of $112.7m. The $68m acquisition of stake in SMT Hautes Technologies by Fonds de solidarite FTQ was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes and the Private Equity deal activity are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.
In value terms, robotics-related deal activity decreased by 66% in Q4 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $332.4m and fell by 98% as compared to Q4 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 29% in Q4 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 38% lower than in Q4 2022.
The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q4 2023 were Clairfield International; Linklaters; Rothschild & Co with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.
The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these private equity deals in Q4 2023 were White & Case; Baker & McKenzie; Dentons UK and Middle East with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.
For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry M&A Deals by Top Themes in 2023 – Thematic Intelligence
