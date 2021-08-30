Proact IT Group had a portfolio of 139 others IT contracts collectively worth $0.30bn as of July 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 137 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 136 were for new business, followed by two extension contracts and one renewal contracts.

Infrastructure outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 110 active contracts, followed by systems integration with 19, consulting with eight, application outsourcing with one and BPO with one contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Proact IT Group expected to end in the next twelve months include:

City of Boras, Sweden’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $6m is expected to end on 06 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

FCG Holding Sverige’s three-year contract worth $3m is slated to expire on 15 October 2021. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $1m.

Viten’s fixed price contract worth $2m is expected to close on 01 April 2022. The annual value of the three-year contract stood at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Proact IT Group in the last twelve months include:

Exonet’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m was announced on 16 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Liseberg Amusement Park’s announced a three-year contract worth $2m on 28 January 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $1667m.

Top contracts by value

The top five others industry contracts by contract value under execution by Proact IT Group, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Fortnox’s three-year contract worth $36m. The fixed price contract has started on 07 May 2020 and is expected to be closed by 06 May 2023. The annual value of the contract at $12m.

Scottish Government’s four-year contract worth $32m. The fixed price contract has started on 03 August 2019 and is expected to be closed by 02 August 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Norwegian Tax Administration’s three-year contract worth $24m. The fixed price contract has started on 19 December 2019 and is expected to be closed by 18 December 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Vattenfall’s seven-year contract worth $14m. The fixed price contract has started on 20 October 2015 and is expected to be closed by 20 October 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Hansel’s three-year contract worth $10m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 September 2011 and is expected to be closed by 09 September 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

About Proact IT Group

Proact IT Group AB (Proact) is an information technology solutions and service provider. The company offers independent data center and cloud services. Proact solutions include data storage, networking, security, automation and orchestration, unified computing, and financial services. Proact’s managed cloud services include backing up and recovering data, service management, security information and event management, software as a service, and others. The company’s data storage services comprise primary storage, backup and recovery, business continuity, archiving, and disaster recovery solutions. The company has operations in the UK, the USA, Belgium, Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Proact is headquartered in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden.

