Qlik Technologies announced an IT contract with PizzaExpress on 03 August 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 6 months, the contract commenced on 03 August 2021 and is expected to be closed by 02 February 2022.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 03 August 2021 in the UK, the total contract value stands at $1.30m.

The contract involves information management and business intelligence tools.

The geographic scope of the contract is Western Europe.

About Qlik Technologies

Qlik Technologies Inc (Qlik Technologies) is a developer of software that provides businesses self-service data visualization, guided analytics applications, embedded analytics and reporting solutions. The company offers user-driven business intelligence (BI) solutions that enable customers to analyze and extract useful information by processing data from multiple sources, and reach better decisions. Qlik Technologies also provides consulting, training and support services. It helps optimize business intelligence by exploiting the collective intelligence of individuals in an organization. The company serves a wide range of industries of various sizes such as consumer products, financial services, retail, public sector; energy and utilities; communications; manufacturing, technology, and healthcare. Qlik Technologies is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the US.

Methodology: