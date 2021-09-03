R. R. Donnelley & Sons was the top IT vendor for the ING Group, securing one contract worth $465m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 30 vendors, Atos stood in the second position with seven IT contracts worth $461.80m, followed by KPN Mobile with one contract valued at $355.70m, Cognizant Technology Solutions with one contract worth $330m, Getronics with one contract worth $281.70m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of ING Group, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Atos)

Application maintenance & support (by Atos)

Application management (by Atos)

BPO (by Cognizant Technology Solutions)

Communication services (by KPN Mobile)

CRM BPO (by Cognizant Technology Solutions)

Desktop support & management services (by Getronics)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Cognizant Technology Solutions)

Hardware integration (by Getronics)

Infrastructure management (by Atos, Getronics and KPN Mobile)

IT asset management (by Getronics)

IT security services (by Atos)

Network consulting (by KPN Mobile)

Network integration (by KPN Mobile)

Network management (by KPN Mobile)

Server management (by Atos)

Systems integration (by Getronics)

Vertical-specific BPO (by R. R. Donnelley & Sons)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the ING Group, Atos topped the table with seven contracts, followed by Fidelity National Information Services with two contracts, ThetaRay with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 33.33%, of the overall contracts for the ING Group, followed by BPO (26.67%), infrastructure outsourcing (16.67%), systems integration (16.67%), consulting (6.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 60% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 17.14% accounted for BPO. New contracts accounted for 14.29% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 85% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 14% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the ING Group expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Atos is expected to end on 03 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by ING Group as of August 2021 include:

R. R. Donnelley & Son’s seven-year contract worth $465m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 April 2007 and is expected to be closed by 01 April 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $66m.

KPN Mobile’s seven-year contract worth $356m. Announced on 14 December 2006, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 14 December 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $51m.

Methodology:

