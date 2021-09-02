Raytheon Technologies was the top IT vendor for the Naval Air Systems Command, securing eight contracts worth $672.54m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 74 vendors, Lockheed Martin stood in the second position with 13 IT contracts worth $364.97m, followed by Northrop Grumman with 11 contracts valued at $303.56m, KBR with one contract worth $276m, The Boeing with 10 contracts worth $225.44m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Naval Air Systems Command, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Application integration (by BAE Systems, KBR, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Application maintenance & support (by KBR, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Application management (by KBR and Raytheon Technologies)

Application testing (by KBR, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Communication services (by BAE Systems and Raytheon Technologies)

Hardware integration (by BAE Systems and Raytheon Technologies)

Network integration (by Raytheon Technologies)

Systems integration (by BAE Systems, KBR, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Naval Air Systems Command, Lockheed Martin topped the table with 13 contracts, followed by Northrop Grumman with 11 contracts, The Boeing with 10 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 74.32%, of the overall contracts for the Naval Air Systems Command, followed by systems integration (12.16%), infrastructure outsourcing (8.11%), BPO (2.70%), consulting (2.70%).

In terms of types of contracts, 81.08% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 13.51% accounted for Systems integration. Extension contracts accounted for 4.05% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 74% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 25% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.65% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Naval Air Systems Command expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, idiq contract worth $87m with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is expected to end on 30 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

ManTech International’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $80m is slated to expire on 25 July 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $16m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Naval Air Systems Command as of August 2021 include:

KBR’s three-year contract worth $276m. The fixed price contract has started on 19 February 2020 and is expected to be closed by 18 February 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $92m.

Raytheon Technologie’s five-year contract worth $270m. Announced on 29 December 2014, the idiq contract is due to expire on 28 December 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $54m.

Methodology:

