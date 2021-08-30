Raytheon Technologies was the top IT vendor for the US Environmental Protection Agency, securing one contract worth $955m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 99 vendors, CGI Group stood in the second position with 11 IT contracts worth $742.50m, followed by Lockheed Martin with two contracts valued at $709m, Science Applications International with six contracts worth $686m, Computer Sciences Corporation with five contracts worth $447.20m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Environmental Protection Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CGI Group and Lockheed Martin)

Application maintenance & support (by ASRC Federal Holding, CGI Group, Lockheed Martin and Science Applications International)

Application management (by ASRC Federal Holding, CGI Group and Lockheed Martin)

Communication services (by Science Applications International)

Data centre services (by Lockheed Martin)

Desktop support & management services (by Science Applications International)

Hardware integration (by Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

IT security services (by CGI Group, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies)

Network management (by Raytheon Technologies)

Systems integration (by Science Applications International)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Environmental Protection Agency, ICF International topped the table with 13 contracts, followed by CGI Group with 11 contracts, Science Applications International with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 42.42%, of the overall contracts for the US Environmental Protection Agency, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (25.25%), consulting (21.21%), systems integration (7.07%), BPO (4.04%).

In terms of types of contracts, 89% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 3% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 90% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 7% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Environmental Protection Agency expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $320m with Science Applications International is expected to end on 20 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $64m.

ASRC Federal Holding’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $250m is slated to expire on 15 March 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $50m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Environmental Protection Agency in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Tetra Tech was announced on 01 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Environmental Protection Agency as of July 2021 include:

Raytheon Technologie’s five-year contract worth $955m. The fixed price contract has started on 26 August 2009 and is expected to be closed by 26 August 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $191m.

Lockheed Martin’s nine-year contract worth $700m. Announced on 15 January 2004, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 14 January 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $78m.

Methodology:

