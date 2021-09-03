Raytheon Technologies was the top IT vendor for the US Missile Defense Agency, securing six contracts worth $735.44m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 37 vendors, Computer Sciences Corporation stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $471.30m, followed by ASRC Federal Holding with one contract valued at $450m, Northrop Grumman with one contract worth $332m, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions with one contract worth $320m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Missile Defense Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by ASRC Federal Holding, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application integration (by Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application maintenance & support (by ASRC Federal Holding, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application management (by ASRC Federal Holding, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application testing (by ASRC Federal Holding, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Northrop Grumman)

Data centre services (by ASRC Federal Holding)

Desktop support & management services (by ASRC Federal Holding and Raytheon Technologies)

Infrastructure management (by ASRC Federal Holding and Northrop Grumman)

IT consulting (by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions)

Network management (by ASRC Federal Holding)

Server management (by ASRC Federal Holding)

Systems integration (by Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Missile Defense Agency, Raytheon Technologies topped the table with six contracts, followed by Torch Technologies with five contracts, Computer Sciences Corporation with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 51.35%, of the overall contracts for the US Missile Defense Agency, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (21.62%), systems integration (13.51%), consulting (13.51%).

In terms of types of contracts, 81.08% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 13.51% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 5.41% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 64% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 32% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Missile Defense Agency as of August 2021 include:

ASRC Federal Holding’s nine-year contract worth $450m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 January 2014 and is expected to be closed by 31 December 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $45m.

Raytheon Technologie’s three-year contract worth $403m. Announced on 31 July 2013, the idiq contract is due to expire on 31 October 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $124m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.