Ansible – Red Hat’s rising star in automation

Red Hat Ansible is enjoying growing prominence among OpenShift’s automation portfolio and the industry in general for its ability to abstract the complexity of building and operating IT automation at scale as part of enterprises’ business transformations.

Ansible Automation Platform has evolved into one of the industry’s most popular frameworks for describing automation across all systems. It leverages IBM’s Automation Foundation portfolio and both companies’ management platforms including Satellite and Advanced Cluster Management (ACM). The platform is fast becoming one of Red Hat’s first-class citizens in its portfolio of business transformation technologies, as evidenced by its coupling in the past 18 months with Red Hat Insights, a set of event-oriented modern monitoring tools.

Ansible’s addition to Insights will play a major role in helping Red Hat compete with arch-rivals also moving into the observability space. The Red Hat offering will be even more compelling when it is eventually integrated with IBM’s automation and mature security solutions.

The growing importance of Ansible

As a result of Ansible’s growing importance, Red Hat is building out a marque set of ecosystem partnerships, including the likes of Microsoft Azure, Accenture, and Kyndryl, all announced during last week’s Red Hat Summit conference. Oddly enough, some of Ansible’s partners represent its greatest rivals, helping illustrate the powerful popularity of the IT automation tool known for its simplicity.

Certainly, Azure already has access to leading intelligent automation capabilities via Microsoft Power Automate, and Kyndryl may be more inclined to pull automation resources from IBM Cloud Pak for Automation. As it stands, Kyndryl and Red Hat now jointly support 900 customers through Ansible Automation Platform, representing the IT infrastructure services provider’s most often used automation component. Kyndryl announced last week its official formation of the Ansible Innovation Center for jointly developing automation strategies and solutions for customers.

Ansible’s growing simplicity has been very deliberate on Red Hat’s part. Ansible’s integration with Insights followed the team’s decision to shift Ansible Tower into a more generalist tool. Tower coupled with IBM App Connect represented highly sophisticated remediation/notification capabilities able to handle the most complex enterprise integration scenarios. Ansible Automation Platform 2 is aimed at a wider audience of digitization participants spanning developers, SREs, and line of business (LoB) users.

Automation-made-easy to the masses

The newest version sports instant-on automation to support Azure apps, infrastructures, networks, and edge devices. Having Ansible available as a managed Azure offering (branded Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure) brings automation-made-easy to the masses, a move not unlike parent company IBM’s announcement last week during IBM Think to make its high-productivity cloud services available on AWS.

Such a move helps democratize technologies such as AI and automation by feeding SaaS offerings to a broader audience. Furthermore, both agendas address a growing pain point among companies of all sizes, which is the growing skills gap and inability to find and/or afford tech savvy folks able to implement, manage and maintain the complex infrastructure which integrates and supports the deployment of modern apps.