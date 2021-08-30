The largest percentage of data and analytics solution New Relic installations were in the retail sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all New Relic deployments across sectors, the retail sector accounted for a 12.4% share, followed by business and consumer services with 12.4%.

In third place was communications and IT with a 9.5% share and in fourth place was the media sector with 7.5%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were financial services with a 7.5% share, construction with 6.4%, education with 5.9%, healthcare with 5.5%, manufacturing with 5.0% and consumer goods with 4.4%.

Installation by Region

Among the 10,127 installations of New Relic, 61.3% figure in North America, followed by, 27.2% in Europe, 9.7% in Asia-Pacific, 1.2% in South & Central America and 0.7% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for New Relic include CYBERCODERS, Mass Mutual Financial Group, The Judge Group, ARCSOURCE GROUP and ARCSOURCE GROUP, as tracked by GlobalData.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc. (New Relic) operates as a software analytics company. The company offers digital intelligence products. Its product offerings include New Relic Mobile, New Relic Synthetics, New Relic APM, New Relic Browser, New Relic Insights and New Relic Infrastructure. New Relic sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. The company has its operations in Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, France, Germany and the US. New Relic is headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US.

Methodology:

